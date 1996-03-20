Geo Pallet Limited was founded by colleagues Arshad Latif and Mohammad Azaz Qazi. Both have extensive experience in the palette-making industry. Geo Latif Pal Swarg was founded in 2004 by Mr. Latif, the owner of a well-known pellet manufacturing company in British Columbia, Canada, together with Mr. Kazi. Geo Pallet Ltd. has been officially operational since 2007. Since then, the name has been made public. We are committed to providing consistently. High-quality products are Parrots, which are for sale in Sori, Pallets Suri, Wood Pallets Surrey. The team of dedicated staff of Geo Pallet makes continuous production and timely delivery of high-quality products real.