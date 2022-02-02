Previous
Feb 2 Lunch IMG_6460
30 / 365

Feb 2 Lunch IMG_6460

Had a busy day and not much happening on the ponds. Lunch photo was about the only option. Turns out to be awesome. From Red Sake and was the Szechuan Chicken.
Need to plan a little better on the daily photo's.
