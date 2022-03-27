Sign up
79 / 365
March 27 Dogwood blooming below deck IMG_5895
One of the many features of our property back in 2004 was the springtime view behind and below out townhome. The dogwood has always been a center piece and we have taken great effort to protect it from the Arborists.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
27th March 2022 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
