April 2 Regent Topping Off PartyIMG_6582 by georgegailmcdowellcom
April 2 Regent Topping Off PartyIMG_6582

Gail's Luxury Condo Project just had the roof poured and Lutgert held a "topping Off Party" for the neighbors.Well attended by the contract holders and I got to meet some interesting people.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
