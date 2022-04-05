Previous
Next
April 5 Ripples left by Cormorant IMG_6003 by georgegailmcdowellcom
88 / 365

April 5 Ripples left by Cormorant IMG_6003

Just missed a large Cormorant as he dove for food. However he left this beautiful ripple effect on the water
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise