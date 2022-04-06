Sign up
89 / 365
April 6 My first look at the Cardiac Rehab room IMG_6583
Dr orders to start building my skeletal muscles. This rehab center will work on the lower skeletal muscles and will need a different program for upper body.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
0
0
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
94
photos
0
followers
0
following
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
6th April 2022 10:30am
Sizes
Privacy
