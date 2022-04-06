Previous
April 6 My first look at the Cardiac Rehab room IMG_6583 by georgegailmcdowellcom
April 6 My first look at the Cardiac Rehab room

Dr orders to start building my skeletal muscles. This rehab center will work on the lower skeletal muscles and will need a different program for upper body.
