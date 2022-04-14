April 14 Happy Birthday Gail IMG_6590

Previous
April 14 Happy Birthday Gail
April 14 Happy Birthday Gail

Today is Gail's birthday. What gift do you get for so mean who can buy anything they want. Lottery Tickets. I gave her $100 worth of Powerball tickets with a net winning of only $8. Not a good ROI.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
