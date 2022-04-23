Previous
April 23 Cardnial IMG_6092 by georgegailmcdowellcom
102 / 365

April 23 Cardnial IMG_6092

Here is another pic with settings too dark. However, I like the contrast with the beautiful red on the Cardinal. Hard to get a good pic of a Cardinal as they are really "twitchy".
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
28% complete

Photo Details

