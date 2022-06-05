Previous
Next
June 5 Blue Heron on alert IMG_6505A by georgegailmcdowellcom
126 / 365

June 5 Blue Heron on alert IMG_6505A

Love this pic of the Heron in full stretch. Something has its attention, most likely golfers talking loudly on the 9th green.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise