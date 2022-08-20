Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
175 / 365
Aug 20 Billy Mac and Monica relaxing in Lake Norman IMG_7145
This is a great pic of the two of them. I can tell you that dave and Melissa Kivett along with Gail and I were pleased that they both kept their bathing suits on. A rare occurrance.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
176
photos
0
followers
0
following
48% complete
View this month »
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
20th August 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close