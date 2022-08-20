Previous
Aug 20 Billy Mac and Monica relaxing in Lake Norman IMG_7145 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Aug 20 Billy Mac and Monica relaxing in Lake Norman IMG_7145

This is a great pic of the two of them. I can tell you that dave and Melissa Kivett along with Gail and I were pleased that they both kept their bathing suits on. A rare occurrance.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
