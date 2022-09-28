Previous
Sept 28 TPC Piper Glen Hole #2 IMG_6757 by georgegailmcdowellcom
196 / 365

Sept 28 TPC Piper Glen Hole #2 IMG_6757

I was able to get in 9 holes without being tired at the end. My exercise program seems to be working. I shot a 47.
28th September 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
