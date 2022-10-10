Previous
Oct 10 Deer behind tree IMG_7764A by georgegailmcdowellcom
205 / 365

Oct 10 Deer behind tree IMG_7764A

Again the deer surprised me by eating in front of the TH in mid-afternoon. The pic window as brief as the cars leaving the club spooked them back to the woods.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
