Oct 26 Deer at the 4th hole IMG_7921A

because my 600mm zoom is large, I took my 200mm zoom to the golf course. This deer came out of the shrubbery, about 100 yards away, and was grazing in the shadow of the tree. When we approached it bee-lined it back into the shrubs. I realize how much better the 600mm magnifies the subject. I kept this pic as a reminder