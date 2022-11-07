Previous
Nov 7 Blue Heron Gliding
Nov 7 Blue Heron Gliding IMG_8022A

This was a pleasant surprise as I was capturing pics of Cormorants when this Blue Heron flew across the big pond. Not much time to react but I was able to capture this pic of the Blue Heron gliding
7th November 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
