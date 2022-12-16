Previous
Dec 16 Blue Heron Across Big Pond IMG_9316 by georgegailmcdowellcom
261 / 365

Dec 16 Blue Heron Across Big Pond IMG_9316

On a very quiet wildlife day, I saw this Blue Heron about 300 yards across the big pond. I used several ISO levels and this at ISO400 seemed to be the best.
16th December 2022

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
