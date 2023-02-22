Sign up
Feb 22 Gator With Ducks Legs Hanging From Mouth about a 12 Footer IMG_8820A
As we can up to the tee box on Shipyard Golf Course we saw this gator flip the duck/cormorant in its mouth. In the pic you can still se the legs sticking out of the side of this 12 footers mouth.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Taken
22nd February 2023 12:02pm
