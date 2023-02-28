Previous
Feb 28 Canadians IMG_1715A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Feb 28 Canadians IMG_1715A

Caught these Canadians on a beautiful Carolina Blue Sky which made the water look a deep blue. Love the contrast.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
