319 / 365
Mar 3 Turtle Head Up Close Up IMG_1761AA
Looks like Turtle mating season is again in full swing. This pic was taken os the Turtle was moving from the big pond to the small pond.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
0
0
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
4th March 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
