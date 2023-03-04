Previous
Next
Mar 04 Red Light Reflection From Zach's Brake Lights IMG_8845A by georgegailmcdowellcom
320 / 365

Mar 04 Red Light Reflection From Zach's Brake Lights IMG_8845A

This is a pleasant surprise pic. As Zach was leaving after the QU game. his brake lights reflected off the Cherry Tree blossoms outside our town house.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise