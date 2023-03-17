Previous
Mar 17 Blue Heron Flying Feather Detail IMG_2385A by georgegailmcdowellcom
332 / 365

Mar 17 Blue Heron Flying Feather Detail IMG_2385A

This Blue Heron was spooked by the beverage cart and the loud motor. I love the feather detail as it rises from the pond. Also the feet detail is fairly sharp.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
