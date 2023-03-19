Previous
Mar 19 Cardinal Peeking Into The Sunlight IMG_2397 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Mar 19 Cardinal Peeking Into The Sunlight IMG_2397

Love the contrast in this pic. The bright red showing as the Cardinal is seemingly peeking around the tree.
19th March 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
