Mar 29 Blue Heron Puffed Up IMG_2680AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
341 / 365

Mar 29 Blue Heron Puffed Up IMG_2680AA

This pic was an early morning shot on a really windy morning. The Blue Heron is looking toward the sun while the wind is at its back.
I love the feather detail. I caught the eye again.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
