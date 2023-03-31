Previous
Next
March 31 Canadian Needing 2 Landings IMG_2872 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 343

March 31 Canadian Needing 2 Landings IMG_2872

I found a camera card in my workout sweats. It survived washing and I was able to get this great shot. This Canadian's feet hit the water about 15 feet behind its landing spot.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise