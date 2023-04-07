Previous
April 7 Cormorant Sticks The Landing IMG_3011A by georgegailmcdowellcom
347 / 365

April 7 Cormorant Sticks The Landing IMG_3011A

This Cormorant got farther and farther away as it was landing. Finally landed about 250 yards away and I was able to get an OK pic with my 150-600 zoom.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
95% complete

