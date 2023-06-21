Sign up
Photo 367
June 21 Blue Heron On Bridge IMG_3649A
This Blue Heron caught my attention as it was hunting during a very heavy rain. It probably was patient for about 30 minutes before it dropped below the bridge.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
21st June 2023 5:15pm
