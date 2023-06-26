Previous
JUNE 26 Blue Heron Coughing Up Fur-Ball IMG_3703A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 369

JUNE 26 Blue Heron Coughing Up Fur-Ball IMG_3703A

Looks like this Blue Heron had a good meal. Here it seemed to be coughing up fish bones or a fur ball.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise