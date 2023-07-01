Previous
July 1 Blue Heron Checking Fishing Spots IMG_3821

Another day of following Blue Heron around small pond. Nothing unusual but I liked the intensity that this Heron showed when picking it's fishing spot.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
