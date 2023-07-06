Previous
Next
July 6 Crow IMG_4015A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 373

July 6 Crow IMG_4015A

I really liked this pic as it was only 20 yards away and with the Tamron 150-600 at full zoom the crow colors came out beautifully. A side note, there were two crows and they acted like mates. That was unusual behavior.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise