July 10 Kingfisher Screaming From Bridge IMG_4054 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 373

July 10 Kingfisher Screaming From Bridge IMG_4054

This shot is extremely difficult because it is a relatively small and fidgety bird. It is about 100 yards away making it imperative to get the middle focus point on the Kingfisher.. It is also a loud bird so I was happy to catch it in full scream.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
