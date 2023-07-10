Sign up
July 10 Kingfisher Screaming From Bridge IMG_4054
This shot is extremely difficult because it is a relatively small and fidgety bird. It is about 100 yards away making it imperative to get the middle focus point on the Kingfisher.. It is also a loud bird so I was happy to catch it in full scream.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
10th July 2023 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
