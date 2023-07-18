Previous
Next
July 18 Deer Grazing Across Big Pond IMG_4100 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 377

July 18 Deer Grazing Across Big Pond IMG_4100

This shot was a must-take as I had not seen the deer in quite some time.I was happy as the shot was at about 300 yards at full zoom of 600.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise