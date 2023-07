July 19 Deer Buck In Velvet Near Small Pond IMG_4116A

Deer around two days in a row. I was looking over the wooded area behind our home and noticed a slight movement. I quickly turned my camera on and saw this buck with velvet on its antlers. It was moving behind weeds and small trees so it was hard getting the focus point on the buck. Out of about 30 shots, this was 1 of 4 that made my cut.