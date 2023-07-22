Previous
Next
July 22 Blue Heron In Water With Reflection IMG_4148AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 379

July 22 Blue Heron In Water With Reflection IMG_4148AA

This shot caught my eye because of the reflection and the color detail.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise