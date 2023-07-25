Previous
July 25 Blue Heron Focused IMG_4153A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 380

July 25 Blue Heron Focused IMG_4153A

In this shot, the Blue Heron is focused on something in the small pond.While the feather detail is nice, it is the eye that catches the attention.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise