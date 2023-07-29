Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 383
July 29 White Egret Focus On IMG_4309AAA
The White Egret is back on the ponds below my deck. While a beautiful bird, its hunting and territorial protection gives one the feel of a very aggressive bird.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
384
photos
0
followers
0
following
105% complete
View this month »
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
29th July 2023 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close