Photo 384
July 30 White Egret With Fish C U IMG_4346A
What luck to be able to capture this White Egret eating in front of a sand trap on the 9th hole. I was able to get the focus on its eye while the grain of the sand trap are a nice framing. Taken from about 120 yards away with my Tampon 150-600 zoom.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
384
photos
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5
Taken
30th July 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
