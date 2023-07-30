Previous
July 30 White Egret With Fish C U IMG_4346A by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 384

July 30 White Egret With Fish C U IMG_4346A

What luck to be able to capture this White Egret eating in front of a sand trap on the 9th hole. I was able to get the focus on its eye while the grain of the sand trap are a nice framing. Taken from about 120 yards away with my Tampon 150-600 zoom.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
