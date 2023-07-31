Previous
July 31 Blue Heron In For The Kill IMG_4368A by georgegailmcdowellcom
July 31 Blue Heron In For The Kill IMG_4368A

I was really happy to capture this pic. With all the Heron pics, I have found it difficult to capture the super quick strike on an unsuspecting sunfish. This was at about 50 yards with my Tampon 150-600 zoom.
