August 11 Blue Heron With Tongue Out IMG_4410
Photo 387

August 11 Blue Heron With Tongue Out IMG_4410

This Heron's mood was the cause of conflict for me. Knowing that it had just devoured a sunfish for lunch, my initial thought was a burp. On second thought maybe it was simply sticking out its tongue at an unseen Heron across the pond.
11th August 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo Details

