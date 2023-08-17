Previous
Next
August 17 Blue Heron At Sunset IMG_4514 by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 389

August 17 Blue Heron At Sunset IMG_4514

I enjoyed working with this pic which showed so much promise with the setting sun. In spite of making filter changes, I was not able to get the shot I wanted. This one was somewhat saved by post-editing. Gotta go back to work on sunset pics.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise