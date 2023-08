August 18 Deer Doe With Three Fawns IMG_4549

The more you practice, the luckier you get. In the afternoon I saw these deer about 250 yards across the big pond. While not exactly what I was looking at thru my Tampon 150-600, I clicked away trying to get the right focus points. How special is a doe raising 3 fawns to this point in their lives with predators and raptors sharing the same environment.