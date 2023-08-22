Previous
AUG 22 Deer 4 IMG_4558AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 391

AUG 22 Deer 4 IMG_4558AA

This shot was taken at about 200 yards with my Tampon 150-600. The morning shadows made it difficult to edit to the degree I would have liked. The shot is important as it shows the doe's awareness and the role of protector.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise