Aug 30 Blue Heron Walking In The Rain IMG_4634
Photo 394

Aug 30 Blue Heron Walking In The Rain IMG_4634

This pic is kind of a "one Off" as I took it in the rain and the Blue Heron ws kind of lethargic. I was pleased with the feather layers however.
30th August 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
