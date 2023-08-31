Sign up
Photo 395
Aug 31 White Egret With Reflection On Blue Water A IMG_4648
On a beautiful Carolina Blue day, this Egret was fishing in the afternoon. I was pleased to get it's reflection in the clear water
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
Big George
@georgegailmcdowellcom
