Sept 4 Blue Heron Pruning A IMG_4656
Sept 4 Blue Heron Pruning A IMG_4656

More unusual activity by a Blue Heron in wide open spaces. Here is one pruning itself and not even the least concerned with it's surroundings.
4th September 2023

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
