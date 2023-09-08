Previous
Sept 8 Turtle On Alert IMG_4689
Sept 8 Turtle On Alert IMG_4689

Another Turtle taking forever to cross from one pond to the other. This one seemed to be the most timid of any I have seen.
Big George

