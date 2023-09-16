Previous
Sept 16 Blue Heron Ready For Anything IMG_4774AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Blue Herons are usually either stoic or on the hunt. This pic was taken just after the Heron was pruning itself and still looked disheveled. It also looked mean. Happy to get this pic.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
