Oct 6 Chameleon IMG_9293

When watering the ferns on the front porch, I noticed this Chameleon. It was on the hand rail and was motionless. I couldn't help but laugh as I pictured it thinking that I couldn't see it. With no black skin pigment, it still has its green color and stood out easily. I especially liked the detail on its toes and what look like toenails. Fun little creatures.