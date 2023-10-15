Previous
Oct 15 Praying Mantis IMG_4843AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Oct 15 Praying Mantis IMG_4843AA

This Mantis was a pleasant surprise as it sat motionless on our grill in the morning. The color is what I wanted to photograph as I had never seen one with this grey/silver tone. I only assume that they use color during their hunts.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
