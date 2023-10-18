Oct 18 Downy Woodpecker IMG_4860AA

Previous
Oct 18 Downy Woodpecker
Oct 18 Downy Woodpecker

Happy to be able to catch this quick woodpecker. They are so industrious that they move quickly up and down the trees. That makes them hard to get into focus.
Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
