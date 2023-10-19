Oct 19 Mallards IMG_4876A

Previous
After weeks of low wildlife activity, this flock of Mallards was partying hard at about 250 yards away. Using my Tampon 150-600 zoom, I was able to get a few clear shots. I thought it was early for mating but the male in the middle is partying hard.
