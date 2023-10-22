Previous
Oct 22 Mallards 4 IMG_4939AA by georgegailmcdowellcom
Photo 412

Oct 22 Mallards 4 IMG_4939AA

These 4 Mallards seem to have the large pond all to themselves. They spent some time going in and out of the overhanging grasses.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Big George

@georgegailmcdowellcom
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise